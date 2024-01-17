Update 2024/01/17 Log output at startup, enhancement of scripts, addition of con

Reinforcement for checking defects

Added a versatile logger and output a startup check log based on it.

Script enhancement

Modified to allow variables to be mixed in calculations like "a = a + 1"

Added processing for event battles that returns characters to the previous scene with HP 1 when defeated in battle.

Laying the foundation so that events can be executed at the start of battle

Implemented event conversation in battle

Added the start of battle, time specification, and loop time specification to event triggers in battle. Added remaining percentage of enemy's HP (only once).

An event can now occur when the enemy's HP reaches 0.

Events can now occur when an attack hits or evades an enemy.

Events can now occur for hits or evasions of attacks on allies with the specified role.

Events can now occur when enemy recovery hits or evades.

Added integer and string variables that can be temporarily saved in battle.

Added log output so you can check the situation if the game does not start due to a problem.

Log file location: "C:\Users\Username\Documents\Axarith"

Log file: setup_check_log.txt

If it does not start, please provide this text when reporting so that we can understand the situation a little better.

The output content only shows how far the process has progressed, and does not include environment or user information.

Characters who survive defeat in battle have HP 1, and events that return to the previous scene are currently valid in town events.

Add the following description.

Battle.Data.NotGameOver()

I will briefly describe the battle events. I plan to compile it into a sample later.

Various formats and examples below

Also, the enemy's name will have A to Z appended to the normal name in order.

When an attack hits an enemy:

Battle.Data.BattleEventData.Add( "Enemy Attack Hit", script path, function name to call, enemy name )

Battle.Data.BattleEventData.Add( "Enemy Attack Hit", "{place}/script.mgn", "battleEvent06_Hit", "Test Slime A" )

When the attack misses on the enemy:

Battle.Data.BattleEventData.Add( "Enemy Attack Miss", script path, function name to call, enemy name )

Battle.Data.BattleEventData.Add( "Enemy Attack Miss", "{place}/script.mgn", "battleEvent06_Miss", "Test Slime A" )

When an attack hits an ally:

Battle.Data.BattleEventData.Add( "Player Attack Hit By Role", script path, function name to call, ally role )

Battle.Data.BattleEventData.Add( "Player Attack Hit By Role", "{place}/script.mgn", "battleEvent06_Miss", "Mood Maker" )

When an attack on an ally misses:

Battle.Data.BattleEventData.Add( "Player Attack Miss By Role", script path, function name to call, ally role )

Battle.Data.BattleEventData.Add( "Player Attack Miss By Role", "{place}/script.mgn", "battleEvent06_Miss", "Mood Maker" )

Specific examples of when the recovery to the enemy hits and misses:

Battle.Data.BattleEventData.Add( "Enemy Healing Hit", "{place}/script.mgn", "battleEvent07", "Test Slime A" )

Battle.Data.BattleEventData.Add( "Enemy Healing Miss", "{place}/script.mgn", "battleEvent07", "Test Slime A" )

A specific example of handling variables that are temporarily retained during battle:

Tmp.Value.Int.Set( "Battle", "A", 1)

Tmp.Value.Int.Get( "res", "Battle", "A", 1)

Tmp.Value.String.Set( "Battle", "A", "Content")

Tmp.Value.String.Get( "res", "Battle", "A", 1)

Format for handling temporary variables during battle:

Tmp.Value.Int.Set( "Battle", [variable name to set], [value to set])

Tmp.Value.Int.Get( [variable string to be assigned], "Battle", [variable name to get], [value if variable does not exist])

Tmp.Value.String.Set( "Battle", [variable name to set], [value to set])

Tmp.Value.String.Get( [String of variable to be assigned], "Battle", [Variable name to get], [Value when variable does not exist])