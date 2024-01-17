New Server Notice of Jan. 18 & [Event Schedule] Second Half of Jan.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Commanders:

Thank you for your support to Book of Yog. In order to bring you a better gaming experience, we will open a new server: Asia_21 on Jan. 18th (UTC+8), 15:00. The new server will have exclusive benefits, please pay attention to the official Discord Channel for details of the benefits.

Discord: https://discord.gg/CWqhwjVbSk

Dear Commander, the following is the event schedule for the second half of January.

The Summit

Event Rule

During the Event, Commander can obtain massive accumulative point reward after reaching certain Academy Cup point

The Event will have separate Leaderboard, Blacktide Medal and Exclusive Avatar will be offered as ranking reward

Expected Event Duration

2024-1-15 08:00 - 2024-1-21 12:00

Blaze the Trail

Event Rule

During the event period, every 1 FP commander consume will gain 1 event point, accumulate point to certain amount will gain stage reward, there will be 7 stage, up to 6 rounds

Single-server and Cross-server leaderboard will be set on this event

Expected Event Duration

2024-1-15 08:00 - 2024-2-13 12:00

Superior Supply Line

Event Rule

During the event, Commander can obtain massive reward by completing series of [Superior Supply Line] task, bonus reward will be given after finishing all tasks

There will be limited-time [Superior Supply Box] offered in Black Market

Expected Event Duration

2024-1-15 08:00- 2024-1-21 12:00

The Sakura Season

Event Rule

During the Event, consume FP will have a chance to drop event coin: [Sakura Emblem]. [Sakura Emblem] can be used to exchange various reward on event shop

Expected Event Duration

2024-1-15 08:00 - 2024-1-21 12:00

Heart of Summon

Event Rule

During the event period, every blackguard summon will give 1 point, accumulate points to obtain massive accumulative point reward

Expected Event Duration

2024-1-22 08:00 - 2024-1-28 12:00

*Event duration subject to change, please refer to latest announcement and in game event