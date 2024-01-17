[Early Access] Patch 1.0.5.

Hey all!

The grind don't stop! I have not slept for 24h and haven't eaten, but it is worth it!

Let’s get straight to the point:

UI/Game Input Logic Overhaul

Cleaned up the logic that handles inputs between UI and Game to prevent those weird issues when multiple Interactable Widgets are on the screen at the same time.

Ability Balancing

Took a hard look at some abilities, and yes, Voidsurge’s Ultimate needed a nerf.

New System Chat Messages

Added a bunch of System Chat Messages to guide new players through their first match.

Pre-Round Extension

Heard the feedback about the Pre-Round phase being too short. It’s now 5 seconds longer, so you can catch your breath before diving in.

Keep the feedback coming and I will do my best to address it as fast as I can!

Muska out!