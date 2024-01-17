 Skip to content

Embark update for 17 January 2024

Update 0.910

Build 13193700

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed creatures still using stamina when sleeping.
  • New models for saltworks and mechanical forge.
  • Non-player corpses now forbidden by default unless slaughtered in animal pen.
  • Fixed build wall hauling jobs not working if no materials outside of stockpiles.

