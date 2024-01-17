- Fixed creatures still using stamina when sleeping.
- New models for saltworks and mechanical forge.
- Non-player corpses now forbidden by default unless slaughtered in animal pen.
- Fixed build wall hauling jobs not working if no materials outside of stockpiles.
Embark update for 17 January 2024
Update 0.910
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Embark Content Depot 1055091
Changed files in this update