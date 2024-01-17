Split Square 1-17 Update Notice

Bug Fixes:

Bug where progress for the "Another Choice" achievement was not displayed.

Bug causing the "Holy statue" to gain twice the blood-sucking value.

Bug where the number behind the blood-sucking value was not highlighted.

Bug where hard battle penalties were not applied.

Bug where pressing the B key after confirming skill descriptions during combat caused the deck to reroll.

Bug where characters in ghost form were getting caught in spider webs.

Display error in the unlock conditions of some unlockable items.

Changes:

Character Vrikiel's ability has been changed:

Player's Installation follow player.

-> Player's Installation get Automatic aim and, Player ignore player's Neutral explosion.

Installation Skill Revamp:

Rotating Turret: 5/3 > 3/3

Fixed Turret : Changed to 3 installations.

Thorn Block :

Changed from horizontal N blocks to vertical 3 blocks.

Installation now knock back enemies.

Some effects changed to increasing the number of installed blocks.

Multi attack count values no longer affect the turret's attack count.

Octopus Cannon, Electric fan : Changed from a full direction to a semi-directional launch.

Curtain Artifact :

00 attacks get XX. Elemental attack power also applies to 00 skills.