Femdom Wife Game - Zoe update for 17 January 2024

1.71 - Zoe anklet!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I hope you had a great time with your friends and family!

This new version doesn't contain much that's new, as I've taken a little time for myself, but here it is anyway.

Changelog:

  • Zoe will now wear an anklet with the chastity key when the chastity fetish is level 2+

  • During the wedding, Zoe will put on you a golden chastity cage (if you have the chastity fetish level 5+)

  • During the wedding, Zoe will put a chocker on you (if you have the feminization fetish level 3+)

  • The wedding will now happen on day 70

  • The boosts have been improved: more interactions are influenced by them, and they add an extra +20% chance per boost instead of 10% previously

  • Slightly improved the camera initial position, there was a rare bug where the camera would be facing the wrong direction

  • Changed the voice for "anything else?" in the livingroom, as Zoe sounded too cold

  • Voiced the wedding

  • VR: experimental change, the initial camera orientation will now use the torso instead of the neck.
    This should lessen the moments where "straight forward" is actually looking slightly downward.

  • The MacOS version should be definitely fixed

