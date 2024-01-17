1.71 - Zoe anklet!

I hope you had a great time with your friends and family!

This new version doesn't contain much that's new, as I've taken a little time for myself, but here it is anyway.

Changelog:

Zoe will now wear an anklet with the chastity key when the chastity fetish is level 2+

During the wedding, Zoe will put on you a golden chastity cage (if you have the chastity fetish level 5+)

During the wedding, Zoe will put a chocker on you (if you have the feminization fetish level 3+)

The wedding will now happen on day 70

The boosts have been improved: more interactions are influenced by them, and they add an extra +20% chance per boost instead of 10% previously

Slightly improved the camera initial position, there was a rare bug where the camera would be facing the wrong direction

Changed the voice for "anything else?" in the livingroom, as Zoe sounded too cold

Voiced the wedding

VR: experimental change, the initial camera orientation will now use the torso instead of the neck.

This should lessen the moments where "straight forward" is actually looking slightly downward.