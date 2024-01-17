 Skip to content

Zombie Party 丧尸派对 update for 17 January 2024

Patch Notes - 1.0.31

Patch Notes - 1.0.31 · Build 13193446 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added ighting prompts for collection
  2. Added using inspiration to increase zombie experience
  3. Optimized illustrations book display and unlocked all card books as default
  4. Optimized the way zombies search for enemies in some levels.
  5. Adjusted refresh of enemies in Darkest Hour
  6. Adjusted some in-game texts
  7. Fixed the issue that some illustrations could not be obtained
  8. Fixed the issue that somethimes animated zombie formation in Chapter 1 caused game abnormalities.
  9. Fixed the issue of Phantom Mysterio dropping abnormally
  10. Fixed the issue that prompt did not refresh after switching languages.

Changed files in this update

