- Added ighting prompts for collection
- Added using inspiration to increase zombie experience
- Optimized illustrations book display and unlocked all card books as default
- Optimized the way zombies search for enemies in some levels.
- Adjusted refresh of enemies in Darkest Hour
- Adjusted some in-game texts
- Fixed the issue that some illustrations could not be obtained
- Fixed the issue that somethimes animated zombie formation in Chapter 1 caused game abnormalities.
- Fixed the issue of Phantom Mysterio dropping abnormally
- Fixed the issue that prompt did not refresh after switching languages.
Zombie Party 丧尸派对 update for 17 January 2024
Patch Notes - 1.0.31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
