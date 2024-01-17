Patchnotes Overview:
-TONS OF QOL
-Better mana burn game speed stuff (slow time when reaching max mana not when going over)
-Perk trashing in shops
-Mind Melter improvements
-SaveData now automaticly makes a backup
-Various utility, modding, fixes and other minor improvements.
Full Patchnotes as always in game
Cube Chaos update for 17 January 2024
Much Utility and Fixes
