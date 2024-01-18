 Skip to content

VirtualCast update for 18 January 2024

ver 2.5.3a The design of the room loading space has been updated.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Room

Improvements
  • The design of the room loading space has been updated.
Changes
  • Implemented the Local Stream Camera API.

Studio

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the settings for some free V-Gifts (Big Socks, Throw! Snowball) so that premium gifts no longer disappear when free gifts are given in large quantities.

VCI

Changes
  • Added an API to get and set the scale of textures.

WEB

New Features
  • The URLs included in the self-introduction text on the user profile page will now become clickable links.
  • On the user profile page, social media account URLs are now displayed with their respective SNS icons.
  • Added "Status" to the sorting options in the friends list screen.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where no warning was displayed when attempting to leave the room editing screen after changing the room thumbnail.
  • Fixed an issue where line breaks were not reflected in the inquiry input confirmation.

