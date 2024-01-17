Update log of version 1.0.0

New content:

-[Map]: Chapter 4- West Wild, New Enemies, New Arch angel in West Wild!

-[System]: The growth system has been remade, and character growth only occurs during battles.

-[System]: Add sprint action.

-[Challenge]: Endless Mode!

-[System]: Add "Demon Ritua", in which skills, characters, and character attribute bonuses can be unlocked.

-[Hardware]: Supports Steam Deck.

-[System]: Support Steam Cloud!

-[System]: Support Steam achievements!

Update:

-[UI]: Significantly adjusted the game UI interface and added visual feedback.

-[Performance]: The animation of boss come on stage can be skipped by pressing ESC (button B).

-[Bug]: Modify bugs that affect the gaming experience.

To old friends:

-There have been many changes in the version 1.0, and the savedata files are not compatible with Early Access version.

-The content unlocked in Early Access may need to be unlocked again in the official version, please be aware.

Finally, thank you to every player who participated in the Early Access version. Version 1.0 has finally been launched!