Settings UI edits, GIF exporter fixes & mech reset button added.

Hey all just a quick patch.

It was noticed that the GIF exporter was creating a folder everytime you played the game, that is now fixed and it will only create a folder when you save a gif now.

I am going to also change the directory soon and allow you to set the directory.

Also with the new control edits some reports of broken mech data came in. So I have added a reset button to the mecha builder where you can reset your mech to fix this.

You will know if you need to do this because your mech will be invisible on the main menu :D

Finally the new settings I added last night were not added to the UI nicely so I have rejigged the UI to better fit them

Any issues please let me know via the [Discord](discord.gg/24UaaDEfFs)