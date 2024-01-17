 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hoverflow update for 17 January 2024

Early Access Update 0.14 : SteamCloud, Better Saves & Ghosts again !

Share · View all patches · Build 13193115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Misc:

  • Added SteamCloud saves
  • Reworked saves in case you have multiple Steam accounts on one PC
  • Ghosts are back again and can be challenged from the leaderboard !

Fixes:

  • Fixed level locked UI
  • Fixed back button from leaderboard
  • Fixed in game tutorial texts

Graphics:

  • Added a gold color to challenged ghosts

🗺️ Next on the roadmap:

  • Rework the timer system to make it more obvious when the timer starts
  • Continue working on chapter 1 with better buildings and longer levels

Let me know if something doesn't work !! 🙂

Changed files in this update

Hoverflow Content Depot 1280061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link