Workplace Fantasy update for 17 January 2024

Update:Ver1.2.04

17 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Increase the size chart switching function when Get frisky;
  2. Add new items, Mr. Qian's LV bag, which can be picked up to earn more money;
  3. Increase the number of goldfish, and fishing on rainy days can earn more valuable goldfish;
  4. Modify automatic archiving rules to avoid frequent archiving affecting performance;
  5. Adjust some language, tasks, display, and operation issues to optimize the gaming experience;
  6. Separate the handbook from the backpack and place the entrance separately on the homepage;

