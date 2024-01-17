- Increase the size chart switching function when Get frisky;
- Add new items, Mr. Qian's LV bag, which can be picked up to earn more money;
- Increase the number of goldfish, and fishing on rainy days can earn more valuable goldfish;
- Modify automatic archiving rules to avoid frequent archiving affecting performance;
- Adjust some language, tasks, display, and operation issues to optimize the gaming experience;
- Separate the handbook from the backpack and place the entrance separately on the homepage;
Workplace Fantasy update for 17 January 2024
Update:Ver1.2.04
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2544721 Depot 2544721
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update