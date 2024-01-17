New Build - New weapons and balancing changes

New Update for Bad Egg
What's New?
-
New unlockable weapon - The Crossbow - Bolts push away enemies - 3 Levels
-
New unlockable weapon - The Electro Gun - An electrifying gun - 3 Levels
-
New unlockable weapon - The Acid Dripper - Leaves puddles of deadly acid - 3 Levels
-
Egg Chest loot payouts completely redone. Definitely worth unlocking chests now, especially for weapon upgrades!
-
Completely rebalanced egg upgrade pricing. As you will know if you've played already it was very easy to unlock everything after a few games. This will mostly affect new players, but if you want to retry from scratch there is an option to reset your game from the settings menu.
More updates on the way. Hope you enjoy these changes. We're still early access so let us know if any bugs with the changes!
Changed files in this update