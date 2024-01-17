V1.0.08 Regular Updates

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/3bea9097a6ac1be9c60666cf0e0f6f901155a508.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/d2c35dac7ee80ad686bbe80ff0f2e01e0eb2d833.png)[/url]

Thank you Everyone for Playing Artifact Seeker Prologue

The three of us would like to thank everyone for playing Artifact Seeker Prologue. The prologue is an important exposure opportunity before our release. It will largely determine how many players will see our game when it is officially released. thank you all!

PS: The wishlist is really very important for indie game on steam. If you haven’t wishlisted “Artifact Seeker” before, please do so. This is really, really important to us. Thank you all.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2510720/Artifact_Seeker/

New

New Event Blood Moon. There is a chance to encounter this event at the end of Map 1 and ,ap 2. A large number of enemies will continue to be refreshed during the fight.

Adjust

Adjusted enemy death sound effects

Reduced the basic visibility of some skills

Decreased the refresh probability of snakes, spiders and dung pigs in some maps

Modified part of the description text

Bugfix

Fixed an issue where demo and playtest players could not complete Prosperity 2, Arsenal 2, Magic Era 2 achievements

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker" even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wishlist, and provide us with feedback at any time. :) And if you enjoy the prologue, please leave a negative for us.

Thank you ALL.

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker"