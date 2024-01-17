You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log
- Lobbies: Added new host feature "Prevent Start" that lets the host prevent the game from automatically starting when both players mark themselves READY
- Lobbies: Fixed bug where the P2's READY status wasn't being reset when P1 left the queue
- Mobile: Hid the matchmaking button during gameplay since it was interfering with the controls
- Mobile: Made the social icons closer on the main menu to make it easier to click the matchmaking button
Changed files in this update