Tough Love Arena update for 17 January 2024

0.106.3

Build 13192946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log

  • Lobbies: Added new host feature "Prevent Start" that lets the host prevent the game from automatically starting when both players mark themselves READY
  • Lobbies: Fixed bug where the P2's READY status wasn't being reset when P1 left the queue
  • Mobile: Hid the matchmaking button during gameplay since it was interfering with the controls
  • Mobile: Made the social icons closer on the main menu to make it easier to click the matchmaking button

