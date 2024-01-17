 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Z.O.N.A Project X update for 17 January 2024

Hello, stalkers! Update 1.00.56 is here

Share · View all patches · Build 13192943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello, stalkers! Update 1.00.56 is here.

Changes and Improvements:

🔸 The hunger system has been changed. In the story campaign, the impact of hunger is now reduced by 50%, and in raids by 75%. In "The Shelter," hunger is turned off so you can comfortably handle your affairs. As soon as trading and the ability to buy supplies become available, the impact of hunger will be increased.
🔸 The characteristics of food products have been revised: some now satisfy hunger better than before.
🔸 Ongoing improvements to locations. Minor changes have been made to "Neutral Base."
🔸 The "Bandit Base" location has been improved.

Remember, stalkers: The Zone is constantly changing, and every venture into it is a new challenge. Stay alert and cautious. We wish you luck and many exciting adventures!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142451 Depot 2142451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link