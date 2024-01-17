

Hello, stalkers! Update 1.00.56 is here.

Changes and Improvements:

🔸 The hunger system has been changed. In the story campaign, the impact of hunger is now reduced by 50%, and in raids by 75%. In "The Shelter," hunger is turned off so you can comfortably handle your affairs. As soon as trading and the ability to buy supplies become available, the impact of hunger will be increased.

🔸 The characteristics of food products have been revised: some now satisfy hunger better than before.

🔸 Ongoing improvements to locations. Minor changes have been made to "Neutral Base."

🔸 The "Bandit Base" location has been improved.

Remember, stalkers: The Zone is constantly changing, and every venture into it is a new challenge. Stay alert and cautious. We wish you luck and many exciting adventures!