Elodya Playtest Patch Notes 1
Gameplay:
Added some sfx
- Ambiance day and night
- Campfires
New creature
- Frog (not finished)
New items
- Frog leg
New crafting recipes
- Frog mask
- Frog body
- Frog legs
New spawn points for
- Forest boar
- Spider worker
- Frog
Honeyblooms now spawn in the forest at the bottom right of the map
More item descriptions
Technical:
Settings in main menu now accessible
Changed Voice sound slider in the settings for Ambience
Added Kickstarter (not accessible yet) and Youtube buttons to social medias buttons
Changed files in this update