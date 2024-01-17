 Skip to content

Elodya Playtest update for 17 January 2024

Elodya Playtest Patch Notes 1

Gameplay:

Added some sfx
  • Ambiance day and night
  • Campfires
New creature
  • Frog (not finished)
New items
  • Frog leg
New crafting recipes
  • Frog mask
  • Frog body
  • Frog legs
New spawn points for
  • Forest boar
  • Spider worker
  • Frog

Honeyblooms now spawn in the forest at the bottom right of the map
More item descriptions

Technical:

Settings in main menu now accessible
Changed Voice sound slider in the settings for Ambience
Added Kickstarter (not accessible yet) and Youtube buttons to social medias buttons

