Elodya Playtest Patch Notes 1

Gameplay:

Added some sfx

Ambiance day and night

Campfires

New creature

Frog (not finished)

New items

Frog leg

New crafting recipes

Frog mask

Frog body

Frog legs

New spawn points for

Forest boar

Spider worker

Frog

Honeyblooms now spawn in the forest at the bottom right of the map

More item descriptions

Technical:

Settings in main menu now accessible

Changed Voice sound slider in the settings for Ambience

Added Kickstarter (not accessible yet) and Youtube buttons to social medias buttons