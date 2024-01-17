It's fixed! №85

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today we’ll be talking about the bug fixes and improvements that we’ve been working on in the past 2 weeks. Thanks for your reports!

If you’ve found a bug that you’d like to report, you can do so on our community bug reporting platform.

Destroyed spall liners have been removed from the damage model panel

The damage model panel for your vehicles can be very handy while in battle: it allows you to understand which modules were damaged and which were destroyed so that you can make the appropriate tactical decisions. However, due to it being in the form of a two-dimensional pane, some issues arose: a destroyed spall liner module covered everything underneath it. This issue will no longer be the case anymore, as once destroyed the module will be hidden from the damage model panel.

Skull icons on the minimap now stay for longer!

The minimap is the most important GUI element for making tactical decisions. One of its capabilities is to show you destroyed enemies. This is signaled with a skull icon which only stays for a short period of time, even less than the hitmark indicating the type of defeated vehicle.

Because of this, we’ve increased the length of time of skull icons on the minimap to 7 seconds (from 2.5). You’ll now have enough time to figure out where the enemy was destroyed and make important decisions while in battle!

Reduced the damage to boats when colliding with terrain

We’ve found and fixed a problem that caused boats to be destroyed even by lightly touching terrain when running ashore. Now, boats are once again survivable and the damage is directly related to their mass and collision speed. In other words, you’ll be able to smash into the terrain at decent speeds without being destroyed now. Be careful though!

Challenger and Leopard sound changes

We’ve been working to make the engine sounds of the Challenger and Leopard 1 series of tanks sound as good as possible. Constant revving is now easier to distinguish, and they blend in better with sounds over the throttle.

We also found that the engine of the Challenger 3 TD didn’t sound quite right, as it sounded like a Leopard 2. We’ve fixed that, so now it sounds like the rest of the Challengers.

On the topic of the Challenger 2. We’re aware that many of you are wondering about these series of tanks and where the dev blog is regarding them. These tanks have already received a number of fixes, and soon we’ll publish a dev blog dedicated to the Challenger 2 where we’ll talk about, in detail, some of your reports. Keep an eye out!

That’s not all

A full list of improvements and bug fixes can be found below in each individual update now. We’ll quickly run through some: smoke grenades no longer create a double visual effect, weapons carried on aircraft have been rebalanced for high ranked Ground Arcade battles, and helicopter propeller signatures no longer fade away excessively at ranges, where radars will now pick them up more effectively.

There’s much more, so be sure to check out the rest in the below update notes!

Ground Vehicles

In Ground Arcade Battles, the list of available vehicles and weapons in the air battle mode has been changed: At BRs up to 9.0, the following have been adjusted. Removed: UH-1D with FFAR Mighty Mouse, UH-1B with FFAR Mighty Mouse. Added: Mi-8TB with S-5K, Mi-8TV with S-5K, Mi-24D with S-5K; At BR 9.3 to 10.0, the following have been adjusted. Removed: AH-1F with ITOW, Mi-24P with 9M114, EC-665 Tiger UHT with FFAR Mighty Mouse; At BRs from 10.0, the following have been adjusted. Removed: F-4E Phantom II with AGM-65B, F-5E with AGM-65B, MiG-27K with Kh-29T. Added: MiG-23MLA with S-24B, MiG-27K with S-24B.

Challenger 2F, Challenger 2 TES — the ammunition amount of the turret machine gun has been clarified, with the capacity of the ammunition increasing from 100 to 200 rounds. (Report)

VT-4A1 — the decrease in gun declination angle in a small frontal guidance sector has been fixed.

Challenger 3 TD — a bug that caused destruction of the turret’s ammunition to happen without the explosion/venting of ammunition has been fixed. (Report)

ZLT-11 — the steering angles in the wheels for the steerable axles of the chassis have been increased, and the turning radius has been reduced. (Report)

Challenger 2 (all variants) — the angles of vertical gun elevation for the rear areas have been fixed. The maximum angle of depression has been increased. (Report)

M109 (Germany/Italy) — the gun designation has been changed from M126 to M126E1. The initial velocity of projectiles has been increased from 562 to 684 m/s (the M126E1 allowed the use of a new, eighth charge, providing increased ammunition velocity). Vertical guidance angles have been changed from -3/+75 to -3/+70. The vehicle’s mass has been increased from 24,100 to 24,500 kg. Sources: Obice da 155/23 smv M109G, Tavole di Tiro. // Armo e mezzi in dotazione all’esercito. // Descrizione ed impiego delgi apparati di mira e di controllo del tiro dell’obice da 155/23 montato su semovente M109G // Mezzi da combattiemento. Caratteristiche generali.

Leopard 2AV — a bug that led to a lower rate of fire compared to the Leopard 2A4 has been fixed. The rate of fire has been increased from 9 to 10 rounds per minute.

T-90M — a stabilizer has been added to the anti-aircraft machine gun. (Report)

Mistral MANPADS — a bug that made it impossible to achieve the calculated missile overload has been fixed.

Skull icons on the minimap that indicate the location of where an enemy was destroyed now remain visible for 7 seconds rather than the previous 2.5 seconds.

Aircraft

BV 138 C-1 — a bug that could cause the nose turret to fire through the fuselage has been fixed. (Report)

— a bug that could cause the nose turret to fire through the fuselage has been fixed. (Report) AD-4NA (France) — a bug that caused T10 151 rockets on the left wing on pylon 2 to float in the air has been fixed. (Report)

— a bug that caused T10 151 rockets on the left wing on pylon 2 to float in the air has been fixed. (Report) JAS39A, JAS39C, Mirage 2000-5F — a bug that could turn off the thermal imaging camera when selecting the “Aiming Optics” camera with the key assigned to this function has been fixed. (Report 1), (Report 2)

— a bug that could turn off the thermal imaging camera when selecting the “Aiming Optics” camera with the key assigned to this function has been fixed. (Report 1), (Report 2) A bug that caused the virtual cockpit camera to display a gun marker when the ballistic calculator was disabled has been fixed.

F-4S Phantom II — incorrect display of the horizon while in the cockpit view looking at the heads-up display has been fixed.

— incorrect display of the horizon while in the cockpit view looking at the heads-up display has been fixed. A bug that caused signatures from a helicopter’s propeller to greatly decrease with distance, making it difficult to capture helicopters with radars at greater distances has been fixed.

A bug where after a player’s aircraft was destroyed by a teammate who had previously ejected from their own aircraft, the player would see the ejected pilot instead of the teammate who shot down their aircraft has been fixed.

Naval Vehicles

The damage model for boats when hitting terrain that previously resulted in the destruction in almost all cases has been fixed. Boats now receive damage depending on its mass and speed of the collision. Cases of hull destruction from impact are still possible, but this will require a greater speed.

Boats now receive damage depending on its mass and speed of the collision. Cases of hull destruction from impact are still possible, but this will require a greater speed. The stabilization of Coastal fleet automatic guns at higher speeds has been improved.

PT-6 — the horizontal guidance limits of the 12.7 mm machine guns have been increased to 50 degrees to the opposite side.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.