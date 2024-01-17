Patch 9.8.0 (Silent Patch v3)

Change Log
- Added Persistent lobby limit, 2 continuous matches max
- Added back non IR laser sight lines visible without NVGs
- Fixed Picking up weapon through inventory system once a player has respawned in FFA
- Improved Suspect firing taunt animation chances
- Improved Player model hand colliders for hit registration
- Improved Laser sight visibility
- Improved Ready position poses
- Improved Third person Hand IK system
- Improved Squad AI moving away when player walks towards detection
Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.
Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official
Discord French Community : Zero Hour France
Changed files in this update