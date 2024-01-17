 Skip to content

Zero Hour update for 17 January 2024

Patch 9.8.0 (Silent Patch v3)

Patch 9.8.0 (Silent Patch v3)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log

  • Added Persistent lobby limit, 2 continuous matches max
  • Added back non IR laser sight lines visible without NVGs
  • Fixed Picking up weapon through inventory system once a player has respawned in FFA
  • Improved Suspect firing taunt animation chances
  • Improved Player model hand colliders for hit registration
  • Improved Laser sight visibility
  • Improved Ready position poses
  • Improved Third person Hand IK system
  • Improved Squad AI moving away when player walks towards detection


Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official
Discord French Community : Zero Hour France




