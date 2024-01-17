Patch 9.8.0 (Silent Patch v3)

Change Log

Added Persistent lobby limit, 2 continuous matches max

Added back non IR laser sight lines visible without NVGs

Fixed Picking up weapon through inventory system once a player has respawned in FFA

Improved Suspect firing taunt animation chances

Improved Player model hand colliders for hit registration

Improved Laser sight visibility

Improved Ready position poses

Improved Third person Hand IK system

Improved Squad AI moving away when player walks towards detection

