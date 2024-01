This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

A member of the Neon Doctrine team de-activated the Cloud Save feature on Steam while working on an update to the Cloud Save system for Lost Castle.

We apologize for this error and for not resolving it sooner. The system is now re-activated and fully functioning.

We hope that the affected Treasure Hunters can forgive our mistake, and we wish you happy treasure hunting in the run up to the Lunar New Year!