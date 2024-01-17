[V1.1.1 Patch Note] Character battle controls optimization

Thanks for all of your support on Noctuary. A new patch is on the way. The current game version is 1.1.1, have fun.

●[Optimization] Dash optimization, making characters' dash cooldown faster;

●[Optimization] Tweaks on controls reaction, characters move/dash respond faster in recovery phase;

●[Optimization] Some tweaks on players different battle skills, on both stats and animation speed;

●[Optimization] Some small fix on gamepads targeting and damage digits;

