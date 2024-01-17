 Skip to content

梦灯花 update for 17 January 2024

[V1.1.1 Patch Note] Character battle controls optimization

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for all of your support on Noctuary. A new patch is on the way. The current game version is 1.1.1, have fun.

●[Optimization] Dash optimization, making characters' dash cooldown faster;
●[Optimization] Tweaks on controls reaction, characters move/dash respond faster in recovery phase;
●[Optimization] Some tweaks on players different battle skills, on both stats and animation speed;
●[Optimization] Some small fix on gamepads targeting and damage digits;

Gratesca Studios
17th Jan, 2024

We hope you are enjoying your time in Inlixaland, If you encounter any issues during the game, simply would like to provide suggestions to the devs, or If you’d like to share your ideas for upcoming updates, here are some useful links:

Steam Discussion Thread - discuss the game with the community and share your impressions!
BUG report E-mail: support@Gratesca.com
You can also follow our socials for the latest updates and news:
Twitter: @Gratesca Studio
Youtube: @Gratesca Studio

