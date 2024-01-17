Major Update: Faction Update #1 V0.30

New Content:
New companion “Esteban” is now available to be unlocked!
Added 1 new faction “Buried Ruins of Other” which includes the following:
4 new maps:
- Buried Ruins of Other_Cliff
- Buried Ruins of Other_Desert
- Buried Ruins of Other_Pathway
- Buried Ruins of Other_Tribe
7 enemy types:
- Exotic Nomad
- Exotic Warlock
- Exotic Warrior
- Mad Butcher
- Occultist
- Revenant
- Revenant Caster
2 Bosses:
- The Mutant
- Occultist Master "Ndulin"
Added 1 new item
- Francisca
Added 4 new equipment pieces
- Synchronicity Necklace
- Scarlet Slicer
- Eclipse Shroud
- Zmon’s Trick Hat
Added 3 new passives
- Vigor Guard
- EP Replenish
- Second Wind
Added 2 new skills
- Mind Lock
- Roar of Valor
Added 1 new adventurer class
- Soul Seeker
Added new skill upgrades for some of the skills
Added 1 new unlock for each companion
Visual:
- Visual updates on UI
Changes:
- Changed the way channel skills work so that skill channeling time is not affected by other skills casted in the same turn
- Unlocks in church that add new passives to companions will now take effect immediately instead of taking effect in next run
- Changed how BGM get played so that BGM would not change as often
- Added new BGMs for Game Win and Game Lose
- Adjusted some of the skill and Ult upgrades
- Other balancing adjustments
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where passive “Afterimage” not working properly with skill “Static Electricity”
- Fixed a bug where skill “Arcane Shield” not showing damage correctly
