Dungeon Dungeon! update for 17 January 2024

Major Update: Faction Update #1 V0.30

17 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

New companion “Esteban” is now available to be unlocked!
Added 1 new faction “Buried Ruins of Other” which includes the following:

4 new maps:

  • Buried Ruins of Other_Cliff
  • Buried Ruins of Other_Desert
  • Buried Ruins of Other_Pathway
  • Buried Ruins of Other_Tribe

7 enemy types:

  • Exotic Nomad
  • Exotic Warlock
  • Exotic Warrior
  • Mad Butcher
  • Occultist
  • Revenant
  • Revenant Caster

2 Bosses:

  • The Mutant
  • Occultist Master "Ndulin"

Added 1 new item
  • Francisca
Added 4 new equipment pieces
  • Synchronicity Necklace
  • Scarlet Slicer
  • Eclipse Shroud
  • Zmon’s Trick Hat
Added 3 new passives
  • Vigor Guard
  • EP Replenish
  • Second Wind
Added 2 new skills
  • Mind Lock
  • Roar of Valor
Added 1 new adventurer class
  • Soul Seeker

Added new skill upgrades for some of the skills
Added 1 new unlock for each companion

Visual:

  • Visual updates on UI

Changes:

  • Changed the way channel skills work so that skill channeling time is not affected by other skills casted in the same turn
  • Unlocks in church that add new passives to companions will now take effect immediately instead of taking effect in next run
  • Changed how BGM get played so that BGM would not change as often
  • Added new BGMs for Game Win and Game Lose
  • Adjusted some of the skill and Ult upgrades
  • Other balancing adjustments

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where passive “Afterimage” not working properly with skill “Static Electricity”
  • Fixed a bug where skill “Arcane Shield” not showing damage correctly

