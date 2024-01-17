Winter Update Hotfix 2 Patch Notes

The Legendary achievement now only requires 2 Legends to complete.

The Purge button in the Unlocks screen now disables itself for 3 seconds when clicked, ensuring no possibility of an accidental double-click when confirming the Purge.

Fixed the Purge warning text referring to being able to Unlock All. This was a feature we were considering when we added Purge, but decided against it in favor of increasing Mastery gain rates.

Fixed enemy Tier 4 units being added to the Banish list.

Fixed an issue where the End of Run Mastery total tallied up each badge rather than only the highest tier of badge earned, which was the intent. Fixed this by actually just making it work the way it looked like it work, that each badge is additive to its previous versions, but reduced some of the mastery rewards per badge.

Fixed a softlock that would occur if you very quickly double clicked on the ‘continue’ button in the Random generated elements popup when a run starts. The button can no longer be clicked twice.

Fixed Master Trollgar no longer having any negative effect when the Protection Totems died.

Fixed Shred-O-Matic not gaining buffs from Charge Totems.

Fixed Nimbus’s skill no longer functioning

Fixed issues where the Merge Book could get stuck open and become impossible to close.

Fixed an issue where, when benching a unit disabled a Trait, that Trait effect would still apply to the Benched unit.

Potentially fixed a rare (hard to reproduce) issue where closing the Combat Recap screen would make the rest of the UI unclickable.