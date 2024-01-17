 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

混沌元宇(ChaosMetaverse) update for 17 January 2024

Fixed escBUG in the shooting hall and modified the shooting game's perspective c

Share · View all patches · Build 13192694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed escBUG in the shooting hall and modified the shooting game's perspective control

Changed files in this update

Depot 2173491 Depot 2173491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link