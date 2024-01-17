Fixed escBUG in the shooting hall and modified the shooting game's perspective c

Fixed escBUG in the shooting hall and modified the shooting game's perspective control
混沌元宇(ChaosMetaverse) update for 17 January 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update