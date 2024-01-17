 Skip to content

Cornucopia update for 17 January 2024

Update 4.8 - Required Hotfix for Furniture Placement

Please update your game ❤️

Hotfixes: Furniture Placement, Train Wheel Rotation, Munger Fetch Bug, Roger now likes Log and Lumber Gifts

Lots of love,
David ❤️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1681600/Cornucopia/

