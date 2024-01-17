Update 4.8 - Required Hotfix for Furniture Placement
Please update your game ❤️
Hotfixes: Furniture Placement, Train Wheel Rotation, Munger Fetch Bug, Roger now likes Log and Lumber Gifts
Lots of love,
David ❤️
Changed files in this update