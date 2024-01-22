Patch Note - January 23rd

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

We’re excited to share the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024.
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
- New Events: Return of Yiun's Training Log
- Challenge: Legendary Spirit 7-Day Check-In Event
- Yiun's 14-Day Inner Force Drill Event
- Piggio's Happy Recharge Event
- Receive Piggio’s treasures for Gold from the Shop! Purchase packages, accumulate Gold, and redeem exclusive items!
- Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event
- The Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event is back, where every summon holds the potential for legendary greatness!
- New Legendary Party Leader Spirit: Firelord Balrokk
- Ignite your party’s path to glory with the new Legendary Party Leader Spirit, Firelord Balrokk!
[January 23rd Patch Note Details]
◈In-Game Updates◈
■ Events
● Return of Yiun's Training Log Event
▶ Challenge: Legendary Spirit 7-Day Check-In Event
- Event Period: January 23rd, 2024 Update ~ February 5th, 2024, 23:59 (UTC +8)
- Obtain up to 7 special items for logging in daily during the event period.
- Event rewards can be claimed from the fire-cracker shaped icon located on the left side of your screen in-game.
■ Event Rewards
[table]
[tr]
[th]Day 1[/th]
[th]Day 2[/th]
[th]Day 3[/th]
[th]Day 4[/th]
[th]Day 5[/th]
[th]Day 6[/th]
[th]Day 7[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Sarmati Legendary Equipment Box x1[/td]
[td]Spirit Stone Summon Ticket x50[/td]
[td]Sarmati Legendary Equipment Box x2[/td]
[td]Spirit Treasure Summon Ticket x50[/td]
[td]Spirit Stone Summon Ticket x50[/td]
[td]Sarmati Legendary Equipment Box x2[/td]
[td]Legendary Spirit Stone Summon Ticket x50[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
※ All items claimed from this event cannot be traded.
※ Be sure to claim your daily check-in rewards from the event page every day.
※ Please refer to [Notice - Challenge: Legendary Spirit 7-Day Check-In Event] for further details.
▶ Yiun's 14-Day Inner Force Drill Event
- Event Period: January 23rd, 2024 Update ~ February 19th, 2024, 23:59 (UTC +8)
- Obtain up to 14 special items for logging in daily during the event period.
- Event rewards can be claimed from the fire-cracker shaped icon located on the left side of your screen in-game.
■ Event Rewards
[table]
[tr]
[th]Day 1[/th]
[th]Day 2[/th]
[th]Day 3[/th]
[th]Day 4[/th]
[th]Day 5[/th]
[th]Day 6[/th]
[th]Day 7[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Epic Glittering Powder Box x3[/td]
[td]Magic Square Ticket x3[/td]
[td]Epic Inner Force Enhancement Box x5[/td]
[td]Rare Dragonsteel Box x3[/td]
[td]Legendary Spirit Stone Summon Ticket x50[/td]
[td]Epic Promotion Material Box x2[/td]
[td]Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th]Day 8[/th]
[th]Day 9[/th]
[th]Day 10[/th]
[th]Day 11[/th]
[th]Day 12[/th]
[th]Day 13[/th]
[th]Day 14[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Epic Life Essence Box x3[/td]
[td]Secret Peak Ticket x3[/td]
[td]Epic Herb Box x3[/td]
[td]Epic Noirsoul Herb x3[/td]
[td]Skill Tome Summon Ticket x50[/td]
[td]Legendary Promotion Material Box x1[/td]
[td]Epic Blue Dragon Statue x300[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
※ Please refer to [Notice - Yiun's 14-Day Inner Force Drill Event] for further details.
● Piggio's Happy Recharge Event
- Event Period: January 23rd, 2024 Update ~ February 19th, 2024, 23:59 (UTC +8)
- During the event period, Gold acquired from purchasing packages from the Shop will be accumulated.
- You can obtain special items from the event page based on the accumulated amount of Gold.
※ You must collect the products containing Gold from the ‘Storage’ in order for the accumulated Gold amount to be updated.
※ The Gold accumulated for the event is separate for each character and rewards can only be claimed on the character that you purchased the product with.
※ Please refer to [Notice - Piggio's Happy Recharge Event] for further details.
● Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event
- Event Period: January 29th, 2024, 00:00 (UTC+8) ~ January 31st, 2024, 23:59 (UTC+8)
Event Summon Cost:
Type: Spirit Treasure
1 Summon: 100,000 Darksteel
10+1 Summons: 1,000,000 Darksteel
※ 1 Free Summon will be provided daily.
Event Details:
- You can participate in the event by tapping the firecracker-shaped icon found in the top left corner in-game (Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event tab).
- The maximum limit for Event Summons per day is 110 Summons (10+1 Summon x10) and the total limit for the entire event period is 330 Summons (excluding the 1 free daily summon).
- The daily summon count resets at 00:00 (UTC+8).
- Accumulated Event Incense Burner Points will be removed after the event period (only Event Incense Burner Points will expire).
- Please be aware that all Event Incense Burner Points accumulated from previous Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge events will be reset every time this event starts.
※ Please refer to [Notice - Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event] for further details.
■ Spirit
● Legendary Party Leader Fire Spirit ‘Firelord Balrokk’
- Passive Bonus Once Summoned: Spell DEF 40
[table]
[tr]
[th]Skill[/th]
[th]Skill Effect[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Fire Form[/td]
[td]Increase Max HP by 3200, EVA by 80, CRIT ATK DMG Boost by 30%, and CRIT DMG Reduction by 30%.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Splendid Flame[/td]
[td]Increase PvP DMG Reduction by 15%, Skill ATK DMG Boost by 15%, Skill DMG Reduction by 15%, and Antidemon Power by 10%.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Blaze Explosion[/td]
[td]Increase Debilitation RES Boost by 25%, Stun RES Boost by 25%, and Energy Gathering Boost by 10%.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Blaze Explosion[/td]
[td]Upon attacking, reduce the enemy’s Skill HP Recovery Am't Boost by 20% and Skill Cooldown Reduction by 10% for 10 seconds. Cooldown 60 seconds.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][Party Leader] Fire Vortex[/td]
[td]Upon attacking, increases the party’s Bash ATK DMG Boost by 30% and Accuracy by 40 for 15 seconds. Cooldown 60 seconds.[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
■ Shop
● Legendary Spirit Special Summon: Firelord Balrokk
- Legendary Party Leader Spirit ‘Firelord Balrokk’ Special Summon begins!
- Period: January 23rd, 2024 Update ~ February 20th, 2024 Update
■ Item
● Transference Equipment Hidden Stats Display Changes
- Current Display Method: Total Stat Value (Base Stat + Increased Stats Due to Enhancement)
- New Display Method: Total Stat Value
※ Only the visual display of the stats have changed and the values themselves will remain unchanged.
■ In-Game Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements
- Improved preview angles for specific mounts.
- Fixed an issue where the Power Score decreased upon successfully enhancing an item.
- Fixed an issue where you could disconnect when attempting to restore EXP.
- Fixed an issue where characters would move in place during auto-gather in specific areas.
- Fixed various in-game typos.
