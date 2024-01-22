Patch Note - January 23rd

Share · View all patches · Build 13192667 · Last edited 22 January 2024 – 23:06:07 UTC by Wendy

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

We’re excited to share the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024.

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈

New Events: Return of Yiun's Training Log

Challenge: Legendary Spirit 7-Day Check-In Event

Yiun's 14-Day Inner Force Drill Event

Piggio's Happy Recharge Event

Receive Piggio’s treasures for Gold from the Shop! Purchase packages, accumulate Gold, and redeem exclusive items!

Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event

The Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event is back, where every summon holds the potential for legendary greatness!

New Legendary Party Leader Spirit: Firelord Balrokk

Ignite your party’s path to glory with the new Legendary Party Leader Spirit, Firelord Balrokk!

[January 23rd Patch Note Details]

◈In-Game Updates◈

■ Events

● Return of Yiun's Training Log Event

▶ Challenge: Legendary Spirit 7-Day Check-In Event

Event Period: January 23rd, 2024 Update ~ February 5th, 2024, 23:59 (UTC +8)

Obtain up to 7 special items for logging in daily during the event period.

Event rewards can be claimed from the fire-cracker shaped icon located on the left side of your screen in-game.

■ Event Rewards

[table]

[tr]

[th]Day 1[/th]

[th]Day 2[/th]

[th]Day 3[/th]

[th]Day 4[/th]

[th]Day 5[/th]

[th]Day 6[/th]

[th]Day 7[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Sarmati Legendary Equipment Box x1[/td]

[td]Spirit Stone Summon Ticket x50[/td]

[td]Sarmati Legendary Equipment Box x2[/td]

[td]Spirit Treasure Summon Ticket x50[/td]

[td]Spirit Stone Summon Ticket x50[/td]

[td]Sarmati Legendary Equipment Box x2[/td]

[td]Legendary Spirit Stone Summon Ticket x50[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ All items claimed from this event cannot be traded.

※ Be sure to claim your daily check-in rewards from the event page every day.

※ Please refer to [Notice - Challenge: Legendary Spirit 7-Day Check-In Event] for further details.

▶ Yiun's 14-Day Inner Force Drill Event

Event Period: January 23rd, 2024 Update ~ February 19th, 2024, 23:59 (UTC +8)

Obtain up to 14 special items for logging in daily during the event period.

Event rewards can be claimed from the fire-cracker shaped icon located on the left side of your screen in-game.

■ Event Rewards

[table]

[tr]

[th]Day 1[/th]

[th]Day 2[/th]

[th]Day 3[/th]

[th]Day 4[/th]

[th]Day 5[/th]

[th]Day 6[/th]

[th]Day 7[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Epic Glittering Powder Box x3[/td]

[td]Magic Square Ticket x3[/td]

[td]Epic Inner Force Enhancement Box x5[/td]

[td]Rare Dragonsteel Box x3[/td]

[td]Legendary Spirit Stone Summon Ticket x50[/td]

[td]Epic Promotion Material Box x2[/td]

[td]Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Day 8[/th]

[th]Day 9[/th]

[th]Day 10[/th]

[th]Day 11[/th]

[th]Day 12[/th]

[th]Day 13[/th]

[th]Day 14[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Epic Life Essence Box x3[/td]

[td]Secret Peak Ticket x3[/td]

[td]Epic Herb Box x3[/td]

[td]Epic Noirsoul Herb x3[/td]

[td]Skill Tome Summon Ticket x50[/td]

[td]Legendary Promotion Material Box x1[/td]

[td]Epic Blue Dragon Statue x300[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Please refer to [Notice - Yiun's 14-Day Inner Force Drill Event] for further details.

● Piggio's Happy Recharge Event

Event Period: January 23rd, 2024 Update ~ February 19th, 2024, 23:59 (UTC +8)

During the event period, Gold acquired from purchasing packages from the Shop will be accumulated.

You can obtain special items from the event page based on the accumulated amount of Gold.

※ You must collect the products containing Gold from the ‘Storage’ in order for the accumulated Gold amount to be updated.

※ The Gold accumulated for the event is separate for each character and rewards can only be claimed on the character that you purchased the product with.

※ Please refer to [Notice - Piggio's Happy Recharge Event] for further details.

● Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event

Event Period: January 29th, 2024, 00:00 (UTC+8) ~ January 31st, 2024, 23:59 (UTC+8)

Event Summon Cost:

Type: Spirit Treasure

1 Summon: 100,000 Darksteel

10+1 Summons: 1,000,000 Darksteel

※ 1 Free Summon will be provided daily.

Event Details:

You can participate in the event by tapping the firecracker-shaped icon found in the top left corner in-game (Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event tab).

The maximum limit for Event Summons per day is 110 Summons (10+1 Summon x10) and the total limit for the entire event period is 330 Summons (excluding the 1 free daily summon).

The daily summon count resets at 00:00 (UTC+8).

Accumulated Event Incense Burner Points will be removed after the event period (only Event Incense Burner Points will expire).

Please be aware that all Event Incense Burner Points accumulated from previous Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge events will be reset every time this event starts.

※ Please refer to [Notice - Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event] for further details.

■ Spirit

● Legendary Party Leader Fire Spirit ‘Firelord Balrokk’

Passive Bonus Once Summoned: Spell DEF 40



[table]

[tr]

[th]Skill[/th]

[th]Skill Effect[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fire Form[/td]

[td]Increase Max HP by 3200, EVA by 80, CRIT ATK DMG Boost by 30%, and CRIT DMG Reduction by 30%.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Splendid Flame[/td]

[td]Increase PvP DMG Reduction by 15%, Skill ATK DMG Boost by 15%, Skill DMG Reduction by 15%, and Antidemon Power by 10%.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Blaze Explosion[/td]

[td]Increase Debilitation RES Boost by 25%, Stun RES Boost by 25%, and Energy Gathering Boost by 10%.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Blaze Explosion[/td]

[td]Upon attacking, reduce the enemy’s Skill HP Recovery Am't Boost by 20% and Skill Cooldown Reduction by 10% for 10 seconds. Cooldown 60 seconds.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][Party Leader] Fire Vortex[/td]

[td]Upon attacking, increases the party’s Bash ATK DMG Boost by 30% and Accuracy by 40 for 15 seconds. Cooldown 60 seconds.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Shop

● Legendary Spirit Special Summon: Firelord Balrokk

Legendary Party Leader Spirit ‘Firelord Balrokk’ Special Summon begins!

Period: January 23rd, 2024 Update ~ February 20th, 2024 Update

■ Item

● Transference Equipment Hidden Stats Display Changes

Current Display Method: Total Stat Value (Base Stat + Increased Stats Due to Enhancement)

New Display Method: Total Stat Value

※ Only the visual display of the stats have changed and the values themselves will remain unchanged.

■ In-Game Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements