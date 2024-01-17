 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

三國符文之語 update for 17 January 2024

Version 2.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13192623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 2.1.0
(1) Add runeword: Sword of Judgment, with level 1 Conviction Aura;
(2) Add runeword: Detoxify, with level 1 Purify Aura;
(3) Add runeword: Speed, possess level 1 Fanaticism Aura;
(4) The physical damage reduction percentage attribute will now randomly appear on the equip;
(5) Yellow equipment increases the maximum punching limit to 3 holes;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2398721 Depot 2398721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link