Version 2.1.0

(1) Add runeword: Sword of Judgment, with level 1 Conviction Aura;
(2) Add runeword: Detoxify, with level 1 Purify Aura;
(3) Add runeword: Speed, possess level 1 Fanaticism Aura;
(4) The physical damage reduction percentage attribute will now randomly appear on the equip;
(5) Yellow equipment increases the maximum punching limit to 3 holes;
三國符文之語 update for 17 January 2024
