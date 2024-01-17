 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

F*ck This Game update for 17 January 2024

PATCH NOTES - v1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13192599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash that would occur when attempting to open the leaderboards after getting a game over
  • Added credits line for original version of game
  • Fug bixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1794701 Depot 1794701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link