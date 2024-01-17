Ready or Not - 1.0: Hotfix #2

Find the latest improvements and bug fixes in our ongoing series of hotfix rollouts for 1.0 below:

If you have any further bug reports or feedback please visit the respective appropriate channels on our Official Ready or Not Discord (https://discord.gg/readyornot)

Localisation:

Language improvements for German, French, Korean & Chinese

New available language options for Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish & Turkish

*While hotfix#2 is dedicated to improving existing translations and adding new languages, we want to highlight that localization is not complete. We are entering the stage of live QA, during which all languages will undergo continuous iterations and improvements to enhance quality and provide a better experience across all supported languages over time

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that was preventing AI death animations from playing in certain situations

Fixed an issue that caused SWAT officers to get stuck in an animation loop when attempting to report objectives

Fixed a loading issue that caused game crashes for the host when loading into the station after a mission

Fixed a UI error for both subtitle and UI localization, which picked another language instead of the one being selected

Message from the team:

We have returned from a brief holiday break and are continuing to prioritize enhancing the Ready or Not experience for our dedicated community of players and fans. Currently, our primary focus is on the upcoming releases of hotfixes #3 and #4. These updates are specifically designed to address performance enhancements, fine-tune balance, and tackle any lingering issues related to suspect and SWAT AI. We are committed to Ready or Not and its ongoing development support, fueled by your enthusiasm and feedback. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and upcoming changelogs!

Make sure you follow Ready or Not on Steam here.

Our other links: Discord, X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook.

Stack up and clear out.

VOID Interactive