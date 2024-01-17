 Skip to content

Box Knight Playtest update for 17 January 2024

Alpha - Update (Pre-BETA) 20240117

17 January 2024

  • Added elemental attacks
  • Added menu sound feedback
  • Added additional enemy telegraphing
  • Added additional player feedback on cooldowns, executions and specials.
  • Added interactive items in environment ('Secrets')
  • Added story delivery system through items
  • Added in Floor 2
  • Added additional enemies and boss for Floor 2

