- Added elemental attacks
- Added menu sound feedback
- Added additional enemy telegraphing
- Added additional player feedback on cooldowns, executions and specials.
- Added interactive items in environment ('Secrets')
- Added story delivery system through items
- Added in Floor 2
- Added additional enemies and boss for Floor 2
Box Knight Playtest update for 17 January 2024
Alpha - Update (Pre-BETA) 20240117
Patchnotes via Steam Community
