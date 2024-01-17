Beta 17012024.1 patch

17012024.1
That's embarrassing, the previous build had some annoying bugs, those have been fixed now.
Changes from last build
- Fixed bug causing the Customisation System to break if Steam is detected
- Updated the Skin Packs menu to separate the "Amazing Extras" skin pack content from the "default" skin pack
- Fixed bug causing purchased skin packs from unlocking ingame
- Updated the skin pack in the Skin object for all Amazing Extras skins to use the "amazingextras" text
Changed depots in canary branch