Table Ball Playtest update for 17 January 2024

Beta 17012024.1 patch

17012024.1
That's embarrassing, the previous build had some annoying bugs, those have been fixed now.

Changes from last build

  • Fixed bug causing the Customisation System to break if Steam is detected
  • Updated the Skin Packs menu to separate the "Amazing Extras" skin pack content from the "default" skin pack
  • Fixed bug causing purchased skin packs from unlocking ingame
  • Updated the skin pack in the Skin object for all Amazing Extras skins to use the "amazingextras" text

