New systems added (Ver 1.1.0)

●Added

Added the ability to immediately receive the next order when there are no orders.

A target object is added. Hitting the target with a fries will trigger an effect depending on the type.

●Changed

The activation conditions for the fries shower have been changed. For details, please refer to the "Game Guide" section in the game.

The waiting time for push tables and orders is now stopped while the choose an item screen is displayed, even during multiplayer.

The range of the left edge was narrowed because it was very difficult to catch the ingredients when they fell on the left edge.

Relaxed the triggering conditions for the "Gunner" effect so that it is triggered when the HP is more than half.