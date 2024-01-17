New systems added (Ver 1.1.0)

●Added
-
A target object is added. Hitting the target with a fries will trigger an effect depending on the type.
For details, please refer to the "Game Guide" section in the game.
-
Shield durability value display added.
-
Added the ability to immediately receive the next order when there are no orders.
-
Increased the maximum limit for some permanent upgrades.
●Changed
-
The activation conditions for the fries shower have been changed.
For details, please refer to the "Game Guide" section in the game.
-
The waiting time for push tables and orders is now stopped while the choose an item screen is displayed, even during multiplayer.
-
The range of the left edge was narrowed because it was very difficult to catch the ingredients when they fell on the left edge.
-
Relaxed the triggering conditions for the "Gunner" effect so that it is triggered when the HP is more than half.
-
The attack power of the enemy is slightly increased when the number of serving count is 30 or more.
●Fixed
-
Fixed a problem in which exiting and restarting the game just before receiving a penalty for running out of time on an order would not result in a correct penalty.
-
Fixed a problem in which the previous order was skipped when exiting and resuming the game immediately after serving an order.
-
Fixed an issue where the color of an order would become incorrect if the wait time extension effect was triggered after the order wait time was less than 30 seconds.
