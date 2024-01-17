 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Meat Boy Forever update for 17 January 2024

Small fixes to gameplay and Forever Forge

Share · View all patches · Build 13192265 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixes with Leaderboard filtering and text rendering
-Fixed issue with CH2 boss hardlocking
-Added the ability to load levels from the base game into the editor. Levels loaded in this way cannot be saved and then used in Forever Forge. This is mainly for learning purposes.
-3-1 par adjustment

Changed files in this update

Super Meat Boy Forever Content Depot 581661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link