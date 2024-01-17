-Fixes with Leaderboard filtering and text rendering
-Fixed issue with CH2 boss hardlocking
-Added the ability to load levels from the base game into the editor. Levels loaded in this way cannot be saved and then used in Forever Forge. This is mainly for learning purposes.
-3-1 par adjustment
Super Meat Boy Forever update for 17 January 2024
Small fixes to gameplay and Forever Forge
