Starlight Scouts update for 17 January 2024

HOTFIX 1.035 "PROJECT EDDIE"

FIXED
-Maxstric Stuck point on E0M6 fixed. Max now slightly pushes you away, preventing ships from becoming stuck under his fins.

CHANGED
-Quick Restart Key is now [R]
-Death Screen Message now shows R/back button to restart

