HOTFIX 1.035 "PROJECT EDDIE"

Build 13192233 · Last edited 17 January 2024 – 06:09:27 UTC by Wendy

FIXED

-Maxstric Stuck point on E0M6 fixed. Max now slightly pushes you away, preventing ships from becoming stuck under his fins.

CHANGED

-Quick Restart Key is now [R]

-Death Screen Message now shows R/back button to restart