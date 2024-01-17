 Skip to content

Vault of the Void update for 17 January 2024

Vault of the Void 2.0 -- Hotfix 2.2.5

Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone -- I hope you're all enjoying 2.0 so far! Thank you to all who have reached out re: issues, we've been hotfixing over the last 24 hours any crashes or issues we've found.

We've just released a larger hotfix which includes the follow changes:

Cards and Artifacts
  • Fixed Tiny Gong not giving Opener on the first card played.
  • Fixed Haste not applying damage when playing Unbalanced Fury.
  • Fixed a rare case when the player may get stuck on the map and nowhere to move.
  • Harvest Season item artwork added.
  • Minor crash fixes.
General
  • Have added Click to Play back as an option
  • “Screen shake” can be turned off again.
  • Controller will now respect the "Hold to End Turn", rather than always being on. If you're on
  • When on Controller, you will also have an option in the in-game menu to change this during battle.
  • Added Exit button to Main Menu on Steam Deck.
  • Challenge Coin interface fixes, specifically with Controller.
  • Fixed an issue with Card Backs not being selectable sometimes on Controller.
  • Purging a stack of cards with Controller will now keep the cursor on the parent card afterwards.
  • Improved the Void Stone socketing process on Controller. You no longer need to hold the A button to initialize.
  • Have restored the "I will cleanse this place of evil" text to the Vault Guardian preview button.
  • Have restored a preview function for Battlefields (Mouse & Controller). Translation on that string will be coming shortly.
  • You can now purchase Alternative Artwork with the Controller.

Well continue to fix, update and optimise over the next couple of days! I'll try to do a recap when theres a bunch of changes to report!

Thanks again to you all, and thank you for the kind comments and reviews. Its been a grueling last few months and your kind words are lifting the spirts here!

All for now!

  • Josh

