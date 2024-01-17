Vault of the Void 2.0 -- Hotfix 2.2.5

Hello everyone -- I hope you're all enjoying 2.0 so far! Thank you to all who have reached out re: issues, we've been hotfixing over the last 24 hours any crashes or issues we've found.
We've just released a larger hotfix which includes the follow changes:
Cards and Artifacts
- Fixed Tiny Gong not giving Opener on the first card played.
- Fixed Haste not applying damage when playing Unbalanced Fury.
- Fixed a rare case when the player may get stuck on the map and nowhere to move.
- Harvest Season item artwork added.
- Minor crash fixes.
General
- Have added Click to Play back as an option
- “Screen shake” can be turned off again.
- Controller will now respect the "Hold to End Turn", rather than always being on. If you're on
- When on Controller, you will also have an option in the in-game menu to change this during battle.
- Added Exit button to Main Menu on Steam Deck.
- Challenge Coin interface fixes, specifically with Controller.
- Fixed an issue with Card Backs not being selectable sometimes on Controller.
- Purging a stack of cards with Controller will now keep the cursor on the parent card afterwards.
- Improved the Void Stone socketing process on Controller. You no longer need to hold the A button to initialize.
- Have restored the "I will cleanse this place of evil" text to the Vault Guardian preview button.
- Have restored a preview function for Battlefields (Mouse & Controller). Translation on that string will be coming shortly.
- You can now purchase Alternative Artwork with the Controller.
Well continue to fix, update and optimise over the next couple of days! I'll try to do a recap when theres a bunch of changes to report!
Thanks again to you all, and thank you for the kind comments and reviews. Its been a grueling last few months and your kind words are lifting the spirts here!
All for now!
- Josh
Changed files in this update