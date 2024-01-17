Vault of the Void 2.0 -- Hotfix 2.2.5

Hello everyone -- I hope you're all enjoying 2.0 so far! Thank you to all who have reached out re: issues, we've been hotfixing over the last 24 hours any crashes or issues we've found.

We've just released a larger hotfix which includes the follow changes:

Cards and Artifacts

Fixed Tiny Gong not giving Opener on the first card played.

Fixed Haste not applying damage when playing Unbalanced Fury.

Fixed a rare case when the player may get stuck on the map and nowhere to move.

Harvest Season item artwork added.

Minor crash fixes.

General

Have added Click to Play back as an option

“Screen shake” can be turned off again.

Controller will now respect the "Hold to End Turn", rather than always being on. If you're on

When on Controller, you will also have an option in the in-game menu to change this during battle.

Added Exit button to Main Menu on Steam Deck.

Challenge Coin interface fixes, specifically with Controller.

Fixed an issue with Card Backs not being selectable sometimes on Controller.

Purging a stack of cards with Controller will now keep the cursor on the parent card afterwards.

Improved the Void Stone socketing process on Controller. You no longer need to hold the A button to initialize.

Have restored the "I will cleanse this place of evil" text to the Vault Guardian preview button.

Have restored a preview function for Battlefields (Mouse & Controller). Translation on that string will be coming shortly.

You can now purchase Alternative Artwork with the Controller.

Well continue to fix, update and optimise over the next couple of days! I'll try to do a recap when theres a bunch of changes to report!

Thanks again to you all, and thank you for the kind comments and reviews. Its been a grueling last few months and your kind words are lifting the spirts here!

All for now!