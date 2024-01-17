 Skip to content

Frostrain update for 17 January 2024

240117 hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13192166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the "Continue" button was sometimes active even when the game was completely closed. (this could cause the exploration map to not be initialized)
  • Other minor bug fixes.

