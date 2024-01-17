 Skip to content

The Last Flame update for 17 January 2024

The Last Flame Early Access Release!

17 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The Last Flame is now officially released in early access!

Grab the game while it's 10% OFF this week:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1830970/The_Last_Flame/

Make thousands of different combination and builds with:
  • 58 Heroes
  • 300 Items
  • 60 Origins
  • 125 Relics
Unlock the full adventure:
  • Access to all 5 Ascension Difficulties + 1 Challenge Difficulty
  • Access to all 3 Acts + 1 Final Boss
  • Access to the Endless Mode which adds an Endless Act to push the limits of your builds
  • Access to 14 Challenges to completely change how you play the game

If you like the game, please make sure to leave a review! It helps tremendously with discoverability on Steam! This is really the best way that you can support a solo dev!

Early Access

The game launches in Early Access which means that it will get constant updates for free until 1.0!

Special Thanks

A special thanks to all the beta testers who have been absolutely amazing! I couldn't have made such a great game without your help! From bug reports to feedback to suggestions to typo corrections to being an amazing community and friends that I could talk to about the game or just meme around about phlugee. You gave me the strength to stay extremely motivated, and give my 100% to make The Last Flame into the best possible game! Thank you, thank you so much!

