1.0.0050 Update

Build 13192036 · Last edited 17 January 2024 – 05:09:23 UTC

Patch List

Notice: Those with this icon(💌) are inspired by the players’ opinions. Thank you so much again.

💌 Added a [Peaceful difficulty] level where enemies do not invade.

Although we updated the user-defined difficulty level feature previously, there was a critical issue where tutorials could not be progressed. To address this, we have added the [Peaceful difficulty] level, which prevents enemy invasions, focusing on tutorials and allowing players to concentrate solely on city management.

💌 The pathfinding performance of Ratizens and enemies has been improved.

As the city developed, there were many terrains that could not be overcome with the existing AI pathfinding algorithms. Thanks to the save data sent by our users, we were able to conduct AI tests in various terrains and improve the pathfinding algorithm. We will continue to develop and enhance it further.

💌 Changed the color of the health bars for friendly Ratizens and structures to sky blue.

As the number of enemies increases and invasions intensify, the frequency of friendlies and enemies getting entangled in battles has started to increase. To make it easier to distinguish between friendlies and enemies in the chaos of battle, we have changed the color of the health bars for allies and structures.

💌 Added Subsidy to support the use of service structures on Welfare Law

The Welfare Law is a feature designed to aid Ratizens who are in the blind spots of society. Similar to the cultural life vouchers in reality, we wanted to provide a function that not only supports goods but also offers subsidies for consuming services.

💌 The Royal Wardrobe structure has been added.

With the Royal Wardrobe structure, you can change the appearance of your leader. Research various structures and try on different outfits!

💌 The Royal Tunnel structure has been added.

You can instantly travel to another tunnel network by paying a certain cost.

The Telescope structure has been added.

Through the Telescope structure, you can view other locations in real-time.

A mass production feature for production structures has been added.

You can activate this feature in the detailed settings of the structure. When activated, the materials and work load are doubled, but the production quantity is also doubled.

Tutorial additions and enhancements have been made.

A currency exchange log has been added to the bank exchange feature.

The maximum exchange rate has been adjusted from 1500 to 2000.

The minimum and maximum exchange rates are now displayed on the exchange rate graph.

The minimum and maximum exchange rates are now displayed on the exchange rate graph. Empty building blueprints are set to be deleted after 12 days.

Save and load functions are now asynchronous to prevent interruption during gameplay.

If there is a failure in saving or loading, a related error message will be displayed as a popup message.

Auto-placement will immediately assigne Ratizens to the beds as soon as they are built.

The creation save files with the same kingdom name has been expanded to allow up to 10,000.

Minimum affecting area of the active ability of Shrine of Dog has been enlarged.

When entering a dungeon, a save file is created before the dungeon entry.

This file is overwritten each time you enter the dungeon.

Default price will now be shown on UIs when changing the prices of goods with the commercial law.

Coal tiles and recipes using coal have been added.

Bug Fix

