The issues that were causing crashes while hovering over a hero ability (with a video) and using specific AMD graphics (generally RX 6700 XT -6900 XT) cards has now been completely fixed.

The Mech Origin has been reworked.

The game now has 6 new and improved music tracks. Act 1 (2 new tracks), Act 3 (2 new tracks), elite fight and boss fight's music tracks have been updated!