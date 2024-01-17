 Skip to content

Notice me, Leena-senpai! update for 17 January 2024

Hotfix for survival mode

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I just released a hotfix for a bug found in survival mode. Please download the latest version to ensure the best playing experience. Thank you!

