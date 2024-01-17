-
Updated some weapon bullet display issues.
Remake and update the automatic aiming function.
Remade 3 game maps.
Updated monster update frequency and map exclusive monsters.
Fixed issues with some skills and weapons.
Girls And Robots update for 17 January 2024
January 17th Major Patch 2
