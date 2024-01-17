 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Girls And Robots update for 17 January 2024

January 17th Major Patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 13191982 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Updated some weapon bullet display issues.

  2. Remake and update the automatic aiming function.

  3. Remade 3 game maps.

  4. Updated monster update frequency and map exclusive monsters.

  5. Fixed issues with some skills and weapons.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2584451 Depot 2584451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link