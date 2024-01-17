Monster Path Radiance & Shadows Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13191964 · Last edited 17 January 2024 – 04:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Unlockable Companions

Can now unlock companions and play with them from the start of the game

Included two new companions: Chime and Mirage Chime gives you one spark every time you use a dark move Mirage makes all battlers immune to ALL status ailments



Ailments

Burn and Poison are now temporary ailments

Added 3 new ailments, Fatigue, Weakness, and Protected Fatigue. Fatigue does 1 damage for each turn since the monster was fatigued. Fatigue can be triggered by moves, but also happens naturally after 5 rounds of battle. Weakness. Lowers battler attack by 1 stage per turn Protect. Raises battler defense by 1 stage per turn



Types

Add two new types: Light and Dark types Light type is super effective against: dark Light type is not very effective against: light Dark type is super effective against: fire, grass, water Dark type is not very effective against: dark, light

Rebalanced existing monsters and adjusted their typing

Added new light type monster: Mirage Mirage heals negative status ailments, replacing them with cure, and then is used up.

Added new dark type monster: Chime Chime gives 3 sparks when using a dark type move, and then is used up.



Moves

Sparking a move now completely changes its behavior compared to the previous behavior of doubling power

Introduced new moves that can generate sparks

Added several new moves including moves taking advantage of new ailments (see ailment section)

Did a comprehensive balance pass on all moves

Quality of Life

Added option to remove screenshake

Removed the need to click twice when selecting an attack

Added a note explaining how potions work in the shop

Improvements

Improved performance on lower end machines

Incrementally improved art and sound, including many UI elements

Redid main menu

Improved voice acting quality

Added new names to credits (Thank you all contributors!)

Balance

Changed flying squirrel power to be: 10% increased healing per squirrel (Used to be heal status ailments and then fly away)

Buffed Lenard the Lion to give 5 power per turn (up from 3)

Lowered spawn rate of bluezaros

Glitches

Fixed lighting in the last room

Gargoyles now activate at the correct life threshold

Fixed FMOD logo

Removed feedback button in final rooms

Fixed a glitch where some power ups were not stacking correctly

Thanks again for everyone who has supported us so far! We look forward to your continued feedback as we look forward to the next major release of Monster Path!