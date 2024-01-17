Monster Path Radiance & Shadows Update

Unlockable Companions
-
Can now unlock companions and play with them from the start of the game
-
Included two new companions: Chime and Mirage
- Chime gives you one spark every time you use a dark move
- Mirage makes all battlers immune to ALL status ailments
Ailments
-
Burn and Poison are now temporary ailments
-
Added 3 new ailments, Fatigue, Weakness, and Protected
- Fatigue. Fatigue does 1 damage for each turn since the monster was fatigued. Fatigue can be triggered by moves, but also happens naturally after 5 rounds of battle.
- Weakness. Lowers battler attack by 1 stage per turn
- Protect. Raises battler defense by 1 stage per turn
Types
-
Add two new types: Light and Dark types
- Light type is super effective against: dark
- Light type is not very effective against: light
- Dark type is super effective against: fire, grass, water
- Dark type is not very effective against: dark, light
-
Rebalanced existing monsters and adjusted their typing
-
Added new light type monster: Mirage
- Mirage heals negative status ailments, replacing them with cure, and then is used up.
-
Added new dark type monster: Chime
- Chime gives 3 sparks when using a dark type move, and then is used up.
Moves
- Sparking a move now completely changes its behavior compared to the previous behavior of doubling power
- Introduced new moves that can generate sparks
- Added several new moves including moves taking advantage of new ailments (see ailment section)
- Did a comprehensive balance pass on all moves
Quality of Life
- Added option to remove screenshake
- Removed the need to click twice when selecting an attack
- Added a note explaining how potions work in the shop
Improvements
- Improved performance on lower end machines
- Incrementally improved art and sound, including many UI elements
- Redid main menu
- Improved voice acting quality
- Added new names to credits (Thank you all contributors!)
Balance
- Changed flying squirrel power to be: 10% increased healing per squirrel (Used to be heal status ailments and then fly away)
- Buffed Lenard the Lion to give 5 power per turn (up from 3)
- Lowered spawn rate of bluezaros
Glitches
- Fixed lighting in the last room
- Gargoyles now activate at the correct life threshold
- Fixed FMOD logo
- Removed feedback button in final rooms
- Fixed a glitch where some power ups were not stacking correctly
Thanks again for everyone who has supported us so far! We look forward to your continued feedback as we look forward to the next major release of Monster Path!
