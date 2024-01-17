Quick update - Fury mode

Quick update to Fury mode activity levels, wanted to adjust it differently. In this update, I've adjusted the activity level to start off pretty strong but won't reach maximum activity until the last SET is activated. The goal here is to make the beginning more active, but also making sure maximum activity isn't initiated until the last SET is turned on.

The difficulty of Fury mode will be about the same, in short, toning down the activity levels for SET activations 3 and 4, while also toning up the activity levels for SET activations 1 and 2.