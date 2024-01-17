[Early Access] Patch 1.0.4.

Hey all!

I'm here with yet another update for ELVERA! Quick pace!

Rounds Reduction

I've reduced the required rounds to win from 10 to 6, accelerating the pace.

The maximum round time has been shortened from 120 seconds to 90 seconds.

I've tweaked the announcer voice lines to align with the updated Early Match Start Vote mechanic.

Character Selection UI Improvements

To improve the Character Selection process, I've made some UI adjustments. Now, it'll be much easier to see who is currently picking.

Manifestation Changes

Based on the feedback about the 'Intellect Influx' Manifestation being a bit too disruptive, I've disabled it for now. I'm working on making it less intrusive and hope to reintroduce it soon.

I've also decreased the overall chance of Manifestations appearing from 90% to 80%. However, when they do appear, they'll show up earlier in the round now.

Twinbytes Movement Speed

To match the new tempo of the rounds, Twinbytes will now move 30-40% faster.

Thank you all for your feedback! And can you believe it? 4,879 downloads and 218 of you already diving into the world of ELVERA - that's just sick! 😊

If you're having a blast with the game, I'd be super grateful if you could drop a positive review on Steam. It really means a lot, especially since I'm doing this all for free.

Your support is like my personal energy drink, keeping me going.

A huge thank you from the bottom of my heart!