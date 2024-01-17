Balancing and Annoucement

We have observed the challenges posed by non-physical normal attacks, especially due to the MP usage at the beginning. In response, we have decided to change the MP cost to TP cost for both magic attacks and drain normal attacks. Additionally, we are making it easier for players to start by reducing their Max HP, making them more vulnerable to both physical and magical damage. We have also balanced all 'blessing' skills to make them slightly more useful.

Skill Changes:

Attack (Magic): MP Cost 5 > TP Cost 5

Attack (Drain): MP Cost 5 > TP Cost 5

Attack drain damage now depends on ATK and MAT, rather than just MAT.

To ensure a smoother start, we are increasing the effectiveness of curses on all monsters during the first 3 days.

Blessing Improvements:

Creation Blessing: MP Cost 100% > 50% (cooldown remains the same)

Wealth Blessing: Can now Critical Hit

Strength Blessing: Increases speed for skill usage

Wisdom Blessing: MP Cost 20 > 20%, increases speed for skill usage

Freedom Blessing: MP Cost 50% > 30%, increases speed for skill usage, and chance to increase stat raised from 10% to 20%.

We are excited to announce that the next patch is scheduled to arrive in the next two weeks. During this time, we will be focusing on improving the 'tamer' and 'summoner' classes and making them easier to find.

Any hotfixes will be implemented immediately, and they may be added to the patch notes in two weeks along with additional improvements. We appreciate your comments and feedback as they help us enhance the overall gaming experience. Thank you for your continued support!