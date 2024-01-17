Rec Room PATCH - the "Too Much to Handles" edition

General Improvements & Bug Fixes
- Animation controls are fully functional in ACM.
- Fixed issues around undoing movements and deletes in Rooms 2 rooms.
- Fixed issue in Rooms 2 rooms where standing on a non-uniform shape could cause the player avatar to be squished.
Rec Room Studio
- Added "Test Subroom" to the top Unity toolbar for faster access to testing!
- Added RRStudio login button to the top Unity toolbar.
- When opening the RRStudio window, it will now dock with the inspector window by default.
- Hide the Unity Play/Pause buttons on the top toolbar by default. You can bring them back by to "Edit -> Preferences -> Rec Room Studio" and unchecking "Hide Unity Play Buttons"
- Improved error messaging when moderation for Room Image upload times out.
- Fixed a bug that produced an error message in the console when a creator attempted to place an unsupported UGC object in a Rooms 2.0 room.
