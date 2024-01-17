 Skip to content

Rec Room update for 17 January 2024

Rec Room PATCH - the "Too Much to Handles" edition

General Improvements & Bug Fixes

  • Animation controls are fully functional in ACM.
  • Fixed issues around undoing movements and deletes in Rooms 2 rooms.
  • Fixed issue in Rooms 2 rooms where standing on a non-uniform shape could cause the player avatar to be squished.

Rec Room Studio

  • Added "Test Subroom" to the top Unity toolbar for faster access to testing!
  • Added RRStudio login button to the top Unity toolbar.
  • When opening the RRStudio window, it will now dock with the inspector window by default.
  • Hide the Unity Play/Pause buttons on the top toolbar by default. You can bring them back by to "Edit -> Preferences -> Rec Room Studio" and unchecking "Hide Unity Play Buttons"
  • Improved error messaging when moderation for Room Image upload times out.
  • Fixed a bug that produced an error message in the console when a creator attempted to place an unsupported UGC object in a Rooms 2.0 room.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.:https://recroom.com/community

We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.

