Rec Room PATCH - the "Too Much to Handles" edition

General Improvements & Bug Fixes

Animation controls are fully functional in ACM.

Fixed issues around undoing movements and deletes in Rooms 2 rooms.

Fixed issue in Rooms 2 rooms where standing on a non-uniform shape could cause the player avatar to be squished.

Rec Room Studio

Added "Test Subroom" to the top Unity toolbar for faster access to testing!

Added RRStudio login button to the top Unity toolbar.

When opening the RRStudio window, it will now dock with the inspector window by default.

Hide the Unity Play/Pause buttons on the top toolbar by default. You can bring them back by to "Edit -> Preferences -> Rec Room Studio" and unchecking "Hide Unity Play Buttons"

Improved error messaging when moderation for Room Image upload times out.

Fixed a bug that produced an error message in the console when a creator attempted to place an unsupported UGC object in a Rooms 2.0 room.

