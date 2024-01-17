v6-3010 changelog
Fixed the error of the adult mode switch status
Fixed a bug in the synchronization of character clothing data in adult mode
Fixed a bug in the nude state of the character in adult mode
Added adult mode button prompt information
Changed files in this update