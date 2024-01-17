 Skip to content

三界 update for 17 January 2024

v6-3010 changelog

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the error of the adult mode switch status
Fixed a bug in the synchronization of character clothing data in adult mode
Fixed a bug in the nude state of the character in adult mode

Added adult mode button prompt information

