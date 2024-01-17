-
Fixed the issue with the game initialization window, now the game will open on the primary display.
Increased the number of Hopter given with the first order, hoping everyone can fly higher~
Fixed some text errors.
Optimized the display of blocks in the store, hovering over blocks in the store will show the current quantity you own.
Some visual optimizations.
Garlic Builder update for 17 January 2024
Update Notes for January 17th
