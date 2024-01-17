 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Garlic Builder update for 17 January 2024

Update Notes for January 17th

Share · View all patches · Build 13191836 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed the issue with the game initialization window, now the game will open on the primary display.

  2. Increased the number of Hopter given with the first order, hoping everyone can fly higher~

  3. Fixed some text errors.

  4. Optimized the display of blocks in the store, hovering over blocks in the store will show the current quantity you own.

  5. Some visual optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2512921 Depot 2512921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link