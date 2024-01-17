Beta 17012024

With this build we've officially dropped support for 32-bit systems.
Changes in this new build
- Added the Double Bumper powerup to the Table Ball game mode
- Added the "old powerups system" checkbox to the Table Ball game mode
- The new powerups system works perfectly (with some changes we made in this build)
- Added a grace period of 15 seconds between powerups in the Table Ball game mode
- The game now warns you if you don't have enough pings to purchase a skin
- Added 20 "dummy" skins
- You should never be able to see these
- Changed how the game checks for Steam again, should be much more stable
- Disabled "other" settings in all scenes bar Main Menu
- Disabled all unused and unfinished settings
- This means the "beta powerups" option, the "censor swearing" option and a few others
- Fixed the "Fullscreen mode cannot be toggled in some scenes" bug
- Fixed the "colours system can be reenabled when Steam is unavailable" bug
- Fixed the "Skins System is disabled when Steam is unavailable" bug
- Fixed the "Not all skins are usable in all game modes" bug
- Fixed other misc bugs
Full Changelog
Table Ball 2.3.0.0 17012024 Beta
=== Additions ===
-
Control reconfiguration
-
Available within the settings menu in ALL scenes
-
Four new ball skins
-
Glitched
-
SD
-
Salus
-
Tes
-
All new UI
-
Added backend code for the Skin Packs system
-
Will be for the eventual Skin Pack DLC's
-
Be sure to add Skin Pack 1 and Skin Pack 2 to your Steam wishlist
-
Added new Debug Information Plugin
-
We now use a plugin called "Graphy"
-
Can be toggled on with Control+F11 (Information can be toggled on with Control+F10)
-
Various parts of the game are now localised
-
The entire game is localised, if any strings are not localised please let us know
-
Current languages are English, French, Swedish and Spanish
-
Completely remade the powerups system
-
There is now a grace period of about 15 seconds before a second powerup can trigger
-
Added 3 new powerups (Do not work if "old powerups system" is enabled, this toggle will be removed in the future)
-
Score+
-
Score++
-
Double Bumper
-
Added skin audio
-
All skins can now change ingame audio, they can have custom music and custom hit sounds
-
Game now warns you if you've run out of pings
-
Added about 20 "dummy" skins
-
These can be considered "reserved" skin slots
-
Means we don't have to manually add new skins to each scene
=== Changes ===
-
Temporarily removed the "Secret Life" Easter Egg due to legal issues.
-
Updated how the game checks for Steam
-
Submenus can now be exited by pressing the back button Circle on PS, B on Xbox
-
The background in all scenes now moves
-
Removed the controls menu from all scenes
-
Skins with a price value of 0 are now unlocked on launch
-
Background work for the Complete Collection code
-
Even though the complete collection was delisted on itch, we're still cleaning up and fixing the code for it
-
Updated the store manager and skinInShop manager
-
Game audio now changes when specific skins are applied
-
Can be disabled by disabling Easter Eggs in the settings menu
-
Remade the "emotions" ball skin pack
-
Renamed all Game Modes
-
Advanced -> Table Ball
-
Continuous -> Endless
-
Survival -> Space Game
-
Disabled old debug information
-
Due to issues with the touch input in the game, we've disabled the ability to use it
-
Heavily considering fully removing it
-
Updated achievements
-
Changed names and descriptions
-
Updated most of their icons (should be more consistant)
-
Unhid quite a few (We've decided that ones you work your way upto, ones for using game modes, and easy to get ones, should not be hidden)
-
Consolidated the save/load options into their own menu
-
This is the first part of eventually making multiple save files
-
Disabled "other" settings in all scenes bar Main Menu
-
Hid Beta powerups toggle
-
Disabled all unfinished settings
=== Bug Fixes ===
-
Fixed Steam Deck issues
-
Finally fixed "bumpers and ball invisible on main menu"
-
Finally fixed "main menu game not running"
-
Fixed "Skin applied on entitlement check"
-
This means that when going through the skins menu, you should no longer have random skins applied
-
Fixed an issue where some paid skins were automatically purchased
-
Fullscreen Mode cannot be toggled in some scenes
-
Colours System can be reenabled when Steam is unavailable
-
Skins System is disabled when Steam is unavailable
-
Fixed an issue where some skins would be unavailable in some scenes
Changed depots in canary branch