 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Table Ball Playtest update for 17 January 2024

Beta 17012024

Share · View all patches · Build 13191796 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

With this build we've officially dropped support for 32-bit systems.

Changes in this new build

  • Added the Double Bumper powerup to the Table Ball game mode
  • Added the "old powerups system" checkbox to the Table Ball game mode
  • The new powerups system works perfectly (with some changes we made in this build)
  • Added a grace period of 15 seconds between powerups in the Table Ball game mode
  • The game now warns you if you don't have enough pings to purchase a skin
  • Added 20 "dummy" skins
  • You should never be able to see these
  • Changed how the game checks for Steam again, should be much more stable
  • Disabled "other" settings in all scenes bar Main Menu
  • Disabled all unused and unfinished settings
  • This means the "beta powerups" option, the "censor swearing" option and a few others
  • Fixed the "Fullscreen mode cannot be toggled in some scenes" bug
  • Fixed the "colours system can be reenabled when Steam is unavailable" bug
  • Fixed the "Skins System is disabled when Steam is unavailable" bug
  • Fixed the "Not all skins are usable in all game modes" bug
  • Fixed other misc bugs

Full Changelog
Table Ball 2.3.0.0 17012024 Beta

=== Additions ===

  • Control reconfiguration

  • Available within the settings menu in ALL scenes

  • Four new ball skins

  • Glitched

  • SD

  • Salus

  • Tes

  • All new UI

  • Added backend code for the Skin Packs system

  • Will be for the eventual Skin Pack DLC's

  • Be sure to add Skin Pack 1 and Skin Pack 2 to your Steam wishlist

  • Added new Debug Information Plugin

  • We now use a plugin called "Graphy"

  • Can be toggled on with Control+F11 (Information can be toggled on with Control+F10)

  • Various parts of the game are now localised

  • The entire game is localised, if any strings are not localised please let us know

  • Current languages are English, French, Swedish and Spanish

  • Completely remade the powerups system

  • There is now a grace period of about 15 seconds before a second powerup can trigger

  • Added 3 new powerups (Do not work if "old powerups system" is enabled, this toggle will be removed in the future)

  • Score+

  • Score++

  • Double Bumper

  • Added skin audio

  • All skins can now change ingame audio, they can have custom music and custom hit sounds

  • Game now warns you if you've run out of pings

  • Added about 20 "dummy" skins

  • These can be considered "reserved" skin slots

  • Means we don't have to manually add new skins to each scene

=== Changes ===

  • Temporarily removed the "Secret Life" Easter Egg due to legal issues.

  • Updated how the game checks for Steam

  • Submenus can now be exited by pressing the back button Circle on PS, B on Xbox

  • The background in all scenes now moves

  • Removed the controls menu from all scenes

  • Skins with a price value of 0 are now unlocked on launch

  • Background work for the Complete Collection code

  • Even though the complete collection was delisted on itch, we're still cleaning up and fixing the code for it

  • Updated the store manager and skinInShop manager

  • Game audio now changes when specific skins are applied

  • Can be disabled by disabling Easter Eggs in the settings menu

  • Remade the "emotions" ball skin pack

  • Renamed all Game Modes

  • Advanced -> Table Ball

  • Continuous -> Endless

  • Survival -> Space Game

  • Disabled old debug information

  • Due to issues with the touch input in the game, we've disabled the ability to use it

  • Heavily considering fully removing it

  • Updated achievements

  • Changed names and descriptions

  • Updated most of their icons (should be more consistant)

  • Unhid quite a few (We've decided that ones you work your way upto, ones for using game modes, and easy to get ones, should not be hidden)

  • Consolidated the save/load options into their own menu

  • This is the first part of eventually making multiple save files

  • Disabled "other" settings in all scenes bar Main Menu

  • Hid Beta powerups toggle

  • Disabled all unfinished settings

=== Bug Fixes ===

  • Fixed Steam Deck issues

  • Finally fixed "bumpers and ball invisible on main menu"

  • Finally fixed "main menu game not running"

  • Fixed "Skin applied on entitlement check"

  • This means that when going through the skins menu, you should no longer have random skins applied

  • Fixed an issue where some paid skins were automatically purchased

  • Fullscreen Mode cannot be toggled in some scenes

  • Colours System can be reenabled when Steam is unavailable

  • Skins System is disabled when Steam is unavailable

  • Fixed an issue where some skins would be unavailable in some scenes

Changed depots in canary branch

View more data in app history for build 13191796
Depot 2104662 Depot 2104662
Depot 2104663 Depot 2104663
Depot 2104664 Depot 2104664
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link